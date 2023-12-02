Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,900 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Floor & Decor worth $57,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

