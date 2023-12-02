Northern Trust Corp Purchases 691 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Haemonetics worth $55,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

