Northern Trust Corp Sells 138,554 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Boyd Gaming worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $61.01 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

