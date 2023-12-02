Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,362 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $57,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

