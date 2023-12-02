Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,525 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of FTI Consulting worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCN opened at $221.33 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $223.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.