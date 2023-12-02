Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Acadia Healthcare worth $55,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.