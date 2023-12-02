Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Group 1 Automotive worth $53,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $291.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $293.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

