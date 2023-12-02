O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI opened at $15.49 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

