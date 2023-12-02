O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,962 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWR stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

