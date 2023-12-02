O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,504 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock worth $4,465,952 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.6 %

VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.