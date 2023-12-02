O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 939 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

