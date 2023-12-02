O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

