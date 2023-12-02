O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,828 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

