O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $8,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

