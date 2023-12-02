Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Olin worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.