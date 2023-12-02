Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,179 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Trading Up 0.6 %

FERG opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.