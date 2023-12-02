Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

