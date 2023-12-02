Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 1,205.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of XMAR stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

