Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.