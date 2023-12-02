Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

