Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $467.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.33 and its 200 day moving average is $435.78. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

