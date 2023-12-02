Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $566.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.54 and its 200 day moving average is $534.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

