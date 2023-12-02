Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

