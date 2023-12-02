Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,390 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.3 %

WBA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.