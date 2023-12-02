Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11,837.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.
PPL Stock Performance
Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.