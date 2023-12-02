Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11,872.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

