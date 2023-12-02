Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

