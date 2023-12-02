Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,002 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.5 %

MGM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.