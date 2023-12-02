Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.05 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $61,186.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $61,186.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,871,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,214 shares of company stock valued at $216,137 in the last 90 days. 11.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

