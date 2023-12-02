Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.23 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.