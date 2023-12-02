Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day moving average is $400.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

