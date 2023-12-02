Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 301.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.36, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

