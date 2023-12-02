Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 163.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.