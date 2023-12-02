Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after purchasing an additional 668,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 587,863 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

