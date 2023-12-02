Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.