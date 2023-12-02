PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 229,606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Owen LaRue LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

