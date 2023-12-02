PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $123.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.