PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

