PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $22,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $15,825,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

