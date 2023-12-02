PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $211,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

AEIS stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

