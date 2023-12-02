PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

View Our Latest Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.