PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.09 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

