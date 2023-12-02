PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

FND stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

