PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

SYBT opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $408,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

