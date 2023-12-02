PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Trading Up 2.2 %

GATX stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

