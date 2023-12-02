PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,563,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

