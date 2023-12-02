PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

