PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.