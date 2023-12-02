PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $477,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 4,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $534.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.62 and a 12-month high of $540.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

