PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 3.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

